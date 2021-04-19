SC for converting overhead power cables to save Great Indian Bustard

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Gujarat and Rajasthan governments and others to consider converting the overhead cables into underground powerlines to save the Great Indian Bustard.

One of the heaviest flying birds was on the verge of extinction due to death caused primarily by collision with overhead powerlines.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian directed that in all cases where the overhead powerlines existed in the potential area of the bird, steps should be taken forthwith to install diverters.

"Keeping in view the sustainable development concept and on striking a balance, the protection of the rare species of birds is essentially to be made. The effort is being to save every bird while at the same time allowing transmission of power in an appropriate manner," the bench said.

Acting on a PIL by noted wildlife expert M K Ranjitsinh and others, the court said in addition to the death of the birds due to collision and electrocution, the conservation strategy also required protecting the eggs of the species of birds.

"For conservation, the habitat restoration and for making it predator proof, appropriate fencing is to be provided to the breeding grounds," the bench said.

Noting that the laying of high-voltage underground power line would require expertise to assess its feasibility, the top court formed a committee of experts namely Dr Rahul Rawat, and Dr Sutirtha Dutta, both scientists and Dr Devesh Gadhavi, Deputy Director, the Corbett Foundation.

The petitioners claimed the overhead power lines are the biggest threat to the survival of the bird.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in its Report “Power Line Mitigation, 2018” has stated that every year one lakh birds die due to collision with power lines. The report concluded that unless power line mortality is mitigated urgently, extinction of GIBs is certain. Surveys conducted by Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Thar covering 80 km of power lines repeated seven times over a year found 289 carcasses of around 30 species, including the Great Indian Bustard, they said.