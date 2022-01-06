SC for NEET-PG counselling to begin in national interest; reserves order on plea against EWS quota

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the situation involving NEET PG courses and in the national interest, demanded the counselling to begin, as it remained halted due to opposition to reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections in all-India quota seats.

"We are in a situation, where in the national interest the counselling has to begin,” a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna said while wrapping up hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the government notification for OBC and EWS quota in all-India quota seats.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that all candidates eligible for the EWS quota as per existing criteria have got their certificates for registration and seats in all government colleges have been increased to accommodate them.

“So, this will not harm the chances of general category students,” he maintained.

He strongly defended the government decision to fix Rs 8 lakh annual income to qualify for the EWS, saying there was a study, application of mind, and wide consultation.

“We are not in the exercise to find who is poor. The Constitution uses the word economically weaker section…..whether economically weaker meritorious students can compete with other students, afford tuition etc, are the considerations," he said.

Mehta clarified that income in the present case is family income and if there are 3 members in the family earning 3 lakhs per year, then their income would be 9 lakhs and they would not come under the EWS category.

After hearing parties in the matter, the top court reserved its judgment on the petitions challenging the validity of the EWS quota in postgraduate medical courses.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing some petitioners, argued that there was no proper study undertaken to arrive at the Rs 8 Lakh income limit.

A group of petitioners led by Neil Aurelio Nunes challenged the Centre's notification of July 29 to implement OBC and EWS reservation in NEET-All India Quota from the current academic session in PG courses. As much as 50 per cent seats in PG courses are filled through all-India quota.

