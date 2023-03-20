SC gives Centre deadlines to clear OROP arrears

While hearing the case on the One Rank One Pension Scheme (OROP), the Supreme Court on Monday said that the Centre was duty-bound to comply with 2022 judgement in terms of OROP scheme.

The apex court clarified that dues for 10-11 lakh pensioners should be paid in three equal instalments by February 28 next year and that payment of OROP dues will not affect further equalisation of pension of ex-servicemen to be done in 2024.

Retired servicemen aged 70 and above shall be paid OROP dues in one or more instalments by June 30 this year, the Supreme Court said. Six lakh family pensioners and gallantry award winners will be paid OROP dues by April 30, said the SC.

The top court had, on March 13, come down heavily on the government for "unilaterally" deciding to pay OROP dues in four instalments.

The defence ministry has recently filed an affidavit and a compliance note in the top court, giving the time schedule for payment of the arrears of Rs 28,000 crore to ex-servicemen for years 2019-22.

While hearing the case on Monday, the Centre also refused to accept the Centre's sealed cover note about its views on the payment of One Rank One Pension arrears to ex-service personnel.

“We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in the Supreme Court... This is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice,” said a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.