SC isuues suo moto against lady for false claims on IPS

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a suo motu contempt notice against a woman for making “false statement” about involvement of a West Bengal cadre IPS officer in an alleged life attempt on her in Delhi. She had got a rape FIR registered in 2018 against the Facebook-friend officer following his refusal to marriage.

The top court rejected her plea to transfer the rape FIR lodged in Delhi, and to shift an FIR lodged by the officer's mother for alleged extortion of Rs 15 lakh with Bashirhat police station in West Bengal to a central investigating agency.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Indu Malhotra passed its directions on a writ petition filed by the woman, named as ABCD to protect her identity.

Upon her pleas, the court noted the charge sheet has been filed in the rape case. The call detail records (CDR) of the mobile phones of the accused were recovered but the CCTV footage of Lalit Hotel of January 27 to January 29, 2018 of the lobby, restaurant and the room number where the accused allegedly took her to commit the offence of rape could not be retrieved as those were not preserved due to lapse of three months time.

During the hearing, the woman got another FIR registered here on October 18, 2019, contending her life would come to end as she was under constant radar of the officer and she was hit by a car and left injured.

The Crime Branch of Delhi, which retrieved the CCTV footages, stated that that no such incident had actually occurred. Instead, “a Thela (cart) driven by a child is seen scraped the left leg of the complainant while she was attempting to hire an auto. She is seen looking towards the Thela and then moving away. She made no attempt to stop him,” it said.

"As it now turns out, all this prima facie means that the allegations in her sworn statement before this court were not truthful,” the court said.

The court sought the woman's personal presence on January 14, 2020, saying making a false statement on oath and furnishing false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person were punishable offence.