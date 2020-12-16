SC notice to Centre, states on plea against unregulated, illegal constructions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Union government and all the states on a plea to check unregulated and unchecked developments, including illegal layouts, causing damage to environment and resulting into frequent floods, besides, traffic mess, drainage and electricity problems in the cities.

A bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked petitioner Juvvadi Sagar Rao, a resident of Telangana, to implead all the states as parties to the PIL.

The court sought a response from the Centre, states and the National Disaster Management Authority, within eight weeks on the petition, which also sought a comprehensive report into corruption, generation of black money in granting approvals to illegal layouts, houses and registration of properties.

The petitioner claimed that the regularisation of illegal layouts by the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu was violative of rule of law, urban bylaws, and building rules.

The National Disaster Management Authority issued guidelines for urbanisation and construction to avoid urban flooding and disasters. "But the greedy real estate mafia with the support of corrupt government officials, ignored the guidelines and warnings. Every rainy season urban flooding has been witnessed in the cities, and towns in the states," the petitioner said.

He pointed out Chennai has seen the unforgettable disaster as flood in 2015. Most recently Hyderabad, Vijayawada have witnessed massive flooding due to sudden rains and cloud burst. Likewise, thousands of people suffered due to flooding in Hyderabad, Vijayawada.