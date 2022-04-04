SC notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav on plea against his bail

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on a plea challenging the Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to him in two cases related to the fodder scam.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notice to Yadav on a petition filed by the State of Jharkhand against the orders passed on April 17, 2021, and October 9, 2020, related to Dumka and Chaibasa treasury matters.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the petitioner, contended the High Court had noted that only half of the sentence had already been served by the convict, contrary to a provision under Section 427 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which stated that the subsequent sentence would commence only once the first was served.

The High Court had allowed bail to Lalu in the case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crores from Dumka Treasury on the ground that he has served half of his prison term. He was convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand.

