SC notice to UPSC on plea to postpone Civil Services (Pre) exams

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the UPSC to respond to a plea to postpone Civil Services (Preliminary) examinations, scheduled to be held on October 4, in view of an alarming rise of Covid-19 cases, and floods due to incessant rains in several parts of India.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna issued notice to the apex constitutional body for recruitment to top bureaucracy like IAS, IPS, IFS etc, and the Union government in a writ petition filed by 20 aspirants led by Vasireddy Govardhana Sai Prakash. The court decided to consider the matter on September 28.

The petitioners, represented by Alakh Alok Srivastava, asked the top court to direct the UPSC to defer the examinations for two or three months to let the curve of rising COVID cases flatten.

They claimed that if the examination was to be held on October 4, the biggest sufferers will be students from the middle and lower-middle class who will not be able to arrange for transportation, accommodation and other expenses. They claimed states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have already cancelled their tests for public service commission.

About 6 lakh aspirants are likely to appear in the seven-hour offline examination, at the centres in 72 cities, putting their lives at utmost risk and danger, in wake of the country recording rise of 78,000 Covid-19 cases per day, they said.

On February 12, the UPSC has issued the notification for the examto be held on May 31.

However, due to nationwide lockdown and a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the UPSC on May 20 postponed the examination indefinitely. But, it published a revised calendar and took an "utterly arbitrary, unreasonable, whimsical and violative of fundamental rights" decision to conduct the examination on October 4, the petitioners claimed.