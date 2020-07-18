SC orders DNA test on 84-year-old, charged with raping, impregnating minor

The Supreme Court has ordered an 84-year-old man from West Bengal to undergo a DNA test after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, resulting in the birth of a child.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan allowed the test to ascertain if the accused was capable of performing sexual acts.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared for the accused, contended that the man suffered from various ailments and was incapable of performing sexual acts.

He expressed the willingness of the client to undergone DNA and paternity test. Sibal said his client was in jail since May 12 and his health was fast deteriorating. He also submitted that the accused was framed in the matter following a dispute on payment of rent with the victim's family who were tenants in their premises.

The West Bengal counsel, Liz Mathews agreed for the test. She said the court should wait for the test reports, as the sample had already been taken.

The court was examining the challenge to the Calcutta High Court's order of June 5 rejecting the accused's bail plea in view of the gravity of charges.

It posted the matter after three weeks, awaiting the final test reports.