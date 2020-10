The Supreme Court has declined petitions seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservation in Tamil Nadu's state-run medical colleges.

Supreme Court declines petitions seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservation in Tamil Nadu's state-run medical colleges. pic.twitter.com/WegPbyBW3C — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

More to follow...