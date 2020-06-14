SC restrains HP police from arresting Vinod Dua in sedition case

The Supreme Court on Sunday refused to stay the investigation into an FIR lodged against journalist Vinod Dua by the police in Shimla this month.

Holding a special hearing, a bench led by Justice U U Lalit said that the police can interrogate him at his residence in Delhi, giving a prior notice of 24 hours. On a writ petition filed by him, the bench, also comprising Justices Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran sought a status report on probe into the FIR lodged against Dua on June 6.

A BJP leader, Ajay Shyam filed a sedition complaint with Kumarsain police station against Dua over his YouTube show on communal riots in Delhi earlier this year.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh sought a stay on the FIR, contending that prima facie none of the allegations raised in the FIR were made out.

"If this kind of content can attract the FIR, then whole of the country would be committing the offence of sedition," he said.

The bench told him we will not prejudice your rights but the investigation can go for now.

Singh said the whole of Himachal Pradesh was on institutional quaratine. "For reporting, this kind of sedition charge can't be made. The fundamental rights have completely been taken out," he said. "We won't stay the investigation at this stage," the bench said. Singh, then said, "It will send a wrong signal." "Whether it will send a right signal or a wrong signal, it is not for us to decide," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta accepted notice on behalf of the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government and sought two weeks time to file response in the matter.

The court put the matter for further consideration on July 6.

Dua's counsel Singh said though the court did not specifically stay his arrest but the court's order for practical purposes meant that no coercive action can be taken against him.