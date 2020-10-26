SC says Arnab Goswami's style of debating different, asks Maharashtra govt to act with dignity

The Supreme Court on Monday said that nobody was immune from being questioned. However, the process must be carried out with dignity, responsibility, and privacy.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices D Y Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao told Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, known for his own style of debate, that he does not have to conform to the model standards as he can be old fashioned and report differently.

"Frankly speaking, I can't stand it. This has never been the level of discourse in this country," the CJI told senior advocate Harish Salve.

The court asked senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Maharashtra government, to submit a list of FIRs lodged against Goswami, as he contended how the entire investigation can stay in such a manner.

"Nobody is doubting the power of the police to investigate but the impression being given in the present case isn't proper," the bench said.

Singhvi challenged the validity of the Bombay HC's order staying the probe into FIRs lodged against Goswami for his programme telecast after the lynching of two Hindu seers in Palghar in April, this year.

"The state is willing to concede that Goswami won't be arrested if the investigation is revived. He will be given a notice of at least 48 hours before a summons is issued for questioning. Let there be no impression that someone is above law," Singhvi said.

"But there are somebodies against whom the investigations are conducted with much intensity," the court shot back.

"We also want from you to act with more responsibility. You must also understand there are certain areas you have to tread with caution," the bench told Singhvi.

Giving detail on the turn of events after April 2020 as Goswami criticised Sonia Gandhi, senior advocate Harish Salve contended it was not a genuine FIR. "I understand the society is fragile and nobody should do anything to disturb it. But I must also bring to your notice what's happening in that state."

The court asked Salve to put it on affidavit as to what he proposed to do. "We have one or the other case coming up everyday," the court said, posting the matter for consideration after two weeks.