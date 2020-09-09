SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for opening places of worship

SC seeks Centre's reply for opening places of worship

Ashish Tripathi
  • Sep 09 2020, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 20:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to explore possibility of opening all places of worship across country which have remained closed due to Covid-19 pandemic. 

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeking its response on the petition filed by Ahmedabad-based 'Gitarth Ganga Trust'. 

The trust, a religious research institute, through lawyer Surjendu Sankar Das, said the petition has been filed with the "solemn and pious objective to protect the fundamental rights enshrined and guaranteed under the Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and (b), 25, 26 and 21, in particular, of the residents of India pertaining to opening of the places of worship and religious places".

S A Bobde
Supreme Court
places of worship
Coronavirus
COVID-19

