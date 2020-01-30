SC stays proceedings on case by woman claiming to be daughter of singer Anuradha Paudwal

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings initiated in a Thiruvananthapuram court by a woman who claims herself to be biological daughter of popular Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the 45-year-old woman on a plea by Paudwal, challenging the validity of summons issued to her.

Karwar-born, Paudwal sought transfer of the proceedings to a Mumbai court.

She was represented by senior advocate P S Narasimha.

The woman had filed the case in Thiruvananthapuram Family Court, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore from Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and 1/4th share of their assets and properties.

She claimed that the singer had handed her over to the foster parents in 1974, just after her birth as she was too busy to raise the child.