SC stays sedition cases till Centre re-examines provisions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put a hold on the colonial-era legislation till the Centre re-examines its provisions. Announcing its order on the validity of the law on Wednesday, the apex court urged Centre and states to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking Section 124A IPC.
"Should such cases be registered, the parties are at liberty to approach court. The court to expeditiously dispose off the same," the CJI said announcing the order.
"Those already booked under Section 124A IPC and are in jail can approach the courts for bail," the CJI said which in effect means pending cases can be stayed by the apex court.
"It would be appropriate to put the provision on abeyance," the CJI said urging authorities not to use this provision till further rexamination is over.
Section 124A of the IPC is also referred to as the sedition law and states, "Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine."
