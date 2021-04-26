SC suspends judicial work; observes 2-min silence to pay homage to Justice Shantanagoudar

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended its judicial work as a mark of respect to Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar who passed away on Saturday evening due to prolonged illness.

All the judges of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice N V Ramana, along with Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh and SC Advocates-On-Record Association president Shivaji Jadhav observed two-minute silence to pay homage to the soul of the departed soul.

CJI Ramana said all the judges and staff were deeply pained with the passing of the sitting judge.

He also announced the suspension of judicial work on Monday. All the cases listed before the court would be taken up on Tuesday.

Justice Shantanagoudar passed away at a hospital in Gurugram on Saturday evening at the age of 62

The judge, who hailed from Haveri in undivided Dharwad in North Karnataka, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

He was to retire on May 4, 2023.