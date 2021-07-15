SC takes up suo motu cognisance of delay in release of prisoners despite bail

The Supreme Court has taken a Suo Motu cognisance of delay in release of prisoners despite bail.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana decided to consider the matter on Friday.

Recently, as many as 13 convicts who were in Agra jail for 14 to 22 years, were ordered to be released after it was found that they were juvenile at the time of offence. It was contended before the court the convicts continued to remain incarcerated, though there was a clear cut finding that they were minor.

On July 13, the convicts' counsel informed the court 12 of them have been released a day ago and one would be released on the date.

It was seen in case of Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha, that they were released about 48 hours after having been granted bail by Delhi high Court on June 15. In their case, Delhi police sought more time from trial court to verify documents. The accused had to rush to the High Court alleging Delhi police were delaying the matter.