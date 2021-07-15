SC takes up cognisance of delay in release of prisoners

SC takes up suo motu cognisance of delay in release of prisoners despite bail

Recently, as many as 13 convicts who were in Agra jail for 14 to 22 years, were ordered to be released

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2021, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 20:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Supreme Court has taken a Suo Motu cognisance of delay in release of prisoners despite bail.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana decided to consider the matter on Friday.

Recently, as many as 13 convicts who were in Agra jail for 14 to 22 years, were ordered to be released after it was found that they were juvenile at the time of offence. It was contended before the court the convicts continued to remain incarcerated, though there was a clear cut finding that they were minor.

On July 13, the convicts' counsel informed the court 12 of them have been released a day ago and one would be released on the date.

It was seen in case of Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha, that they were released about 48 hours after having been granted bail by Delhi high Court on June 15. In their case, Delhi police sought more time from trial court to verify documents. The accused had to rush to the High Court alleging Delhi police were delaying the matter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Judiciary
Prison

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 