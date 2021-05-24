SC to consider plea against judgement on district judges appointment in July

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to finally consider in July a plea to review its 2020 judgement which debarred serving judicial officers to compete in the direct recruitment to the post of district judges.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat also agreed to consider a plea whether such officers who finally cleared the written examinations and interview, should be granted any relief.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Jayant Bhushan and Yatindra Singh and advocate Sanjay M Nuli contended such civil judges who had prior seven years experience of practice as lawyers should be allowed to be directly appointed to the post of district judges. The counsel also sought stay on the judgement of February 19, 2020.

The court, however, said it would finally decide the matter in July.

The court issued fresh notices to various High Courts on a batch of petitions filed by Raheemali M Nadaf and others from Karnataka,

Gaurav Pragyanan from Madhya Pradesh, Madhukar Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Manglesh Chaubey from Rajasthan, among others.

The petitioners asked the top court to reconsider its judgement by a three-bench of February 19, 2020. The court had then held the direct recruitment to the 25 per cent post of district judges was exclusively meant for lawyers with seven years continuing practice and judicial officers cannot be allowed to compete for it.