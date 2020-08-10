SC to consider plea about medical colleges' seats

SC to consider plea for filling up abandoned seats in PG course in medical colleges

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 20:17 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider a plea for filling up 3373 all India quota seats in postgraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna posted the petition filed by Rajkumar Saini for hearing on August 14.

The court directed for serving the copy of the petition with the Union government's counsel.

The petitioner said after completion of round-2 of counselling of NEET-PG 2020 examination on June 16, 2020, the selected candidates were to join their colleges by June 30.

However, many of them have joined central institutes like AIIMS, JIPMER or PGI-Chandigarh, leaving vacancy of 3373 seats in all India quota.

 

 

