SC to consider plea for seeking report on mowing down of DSP in Haryana

Plea in SC seeks report on mowing down of Haryana DSP

Ashish Tripathi
  • Jul 21 2022, 14:38 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to consider a plea seeking an 'action taken' report on the mowing down of a Deputy Superintendent of Police of Haryana with a dumper to prevent him from checking illegal mining in Nuh district.

Senior advocate A D N Rao, acting as amicus curiae in mining cases, mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar. He urged the court to seek an action taken report on illegal mining.

The bench led by Justice Khanwilkar has been monitoring mining cases from the region. On the mentioning, the court agreed to consider the plea.

DSP Surinder Singh Bishnoi was on July 19 run over by a truck. He was trying to stop the vehicle upon receiving a tip-off about illegally mined stones in the vehicle.

The Haryana government has ordered a judicial enquiry into the incident and the main accused truck driver, Shabbir alias Mittar, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday.

