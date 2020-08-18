SC to decide if state can override UGC's power to hold final exams

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would decide if the state and its Disaster Management Authority can override the UGC's power and cancel the final examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The top court reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions, including by Praneeth K, a Bengaluru resident, challenging the validity of UGC's July 6 notification to varsities and Institutions to hold final exams by September 30.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, "One of the points we need to keep in mind is that welfare of the students is not for the students to decide. It's for the statutory body. Students are not qualified to decide it."

The notification has been vehemently by the states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha and others, and students as well, due to Covid-19 situation.

During the hearing, the bench said, there are two parts, one is that the State says it cannot hold exams, and second it seeks to declare results based on earlier marks.

The court said the question also arises if the State is right in saying it will pass every student without holding exams and whether it would violate rules. Moreover, if we allow the State to pass students without any exams, won't it lead to problems, the bench said.

"Can the Disaster management act be interpreted in this manner to allow the State to take such a decision? Suppose the UPSC says we will hold competitive exams, can the State say that don't hold the exams and pass all students," the bench asked.

The court said the issue was if the situation is such the state says it cannot hold exams, can it give degrees?

"The issue is if the State Disaster Management Authority has decided the situation is not conducive to hold exams, can they overrule the UGC," the bench said.

During the hearing, the Centre maintained that it is a national disaster. The state authorities cannot override the UGC authority.

It had earlier maintained the guidelines issued on July 6 were based on the recommendations of experts, after due deliberations, and taking into account Covid-19 situation and balancing of all relevant factors.