SC to examine if animal kingdom can be legal entity

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it is very unlikely that the entire animal kingdom can be declared as a legal entity with a right to sue and be sued.

A bench, presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde, however, agreed to examine a plea to declare the entire animal kingdom as legal entity.

"What exactly do you want? You want animals to have right to sue and be sued? Do you want them to be given legal personality," the bench asked a counsel, who claimed animals are akin to humans.

He said the situation of animals needs to be elevated beyond property as they were being tortured.

"But they are not equal to human beings. Is your dog equal to you?" the bench asked him.

The counsel then pointed out religious texts stated that they are equal to human beings, just lower in strata in evolution. They have feelings and intentions.

"So, let's make trees also legal entities," the bench further asked.

The counsel said the situation in the country was bad. They are being hurt.

"You are talking about an increase in liability. We understand humans should be punished for hurting animals but we are on the legal entity argument," the bench asked.

The court finally agreed to examine the matter and issued notice to the Union government.