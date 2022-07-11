SC to hear on July 12 matter related Karnataka HC judge receiving threat

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider on July 12 a matter wherein the Karnataka High Court Judge Justice H P Sandesh had claimed he received a transfer threat for his remarks against the functioning of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana on behalf of the Karnataka government.

"This is case where a single judge bench of Karnataka HC had passed a series of directions on a bail plea and some observations also," he said.

The court ordered to list the matter on Tuesday before an appropriate bench.

Senior advocate Amit Kumar also mentioned a separate plea on behalf of the chief of ACB against whom certain observations were made by the High Court. Besides, service records of the officer was called while hearing a bail matter.

Earlier, last week the High Court bench led by Justice Sandesh lashed out at the way senior officers of the ACB functioned. Justice Sandesh had said he is ready to protect the independence of the judiciary at the cost of his judgeship.

The High Court was then hearing a criminal petition filed by an accused arrested by the ACB for accepting bribes, allegedly on behalf of deputy commissioner (Bengaluru Urban).

The court was then highly critical about the functioning of the ACB and summoned the special counsel engaged by the ACB to produce the data, including B reports and charge sheets filed by the agency since its inception.

“Your ADGP is apparently powerful. Someone had spoken to a high court judge who mentioned to me an instance of another judge being transferred. I will not hesitate to name the judge who gave this information. There is a threat of transfers to this court. I will protect the independence of the judiciary at the cost of my judgeship,” Justice Sandesh had said.

Justice Sandesh added that his intention was only to put a check to rampant corruption in society.

“Corruption is like cancer. If not detected and cured at an early stage it will be dangerous to society. I have no personal interest. I have my father’s four acres of farm land. I can feed some people if I leave this judgeship, but won’t stoop to this level. I am not sitting here to please anybody. This is nothing but an attack on the independence of the institution of judiciary,” he had said reportedly.