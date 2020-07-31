SC to hear plea by actress Rhea to transfer FIR by Patna police on August 5

The Supreme Court is likely to consider on August 5 a plea by actress Rhea Chakraborty for transfer of an FIR filed by the father of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Patna Police to Mumbai.

According to the Supreme Court's website, the case is tentatively shown as listed for hearing on August 5.

In her petition filed on July 29, Rhea claimed she has been falsely implicated in the case at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh, the father of Rajput. Singh, in his complaint, accused Rhea and others, including her family members, of cheating, holding his son hostage and forcing him to commit suicide. He also claimed as much as Rs 17 crore was withdrawn from his son's bank accounts.

In her petition, Rhea said she and the deceased were live-in partners till June 8. Rajput was suffering from depression for some time and had been on an anti-depressant drug. He committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

"The Mumbai police is still investigating the matter and the causes leading to such drastic steps were being examined," she pointed out, adding that her statement has also been recorded by the Mumbai police.

She contended assuming if there was an iota of truth in the FIR lodged on July 25, the case must have been transferred to a jurisdictional magistrate in Mumbai.

Claiming that she received various rape and death threats, Rhea said it would be just and expedient to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai and no prejudice would be caused to the complainant on it.

The Bihar government has decided to move the court to oppose her plea. Rajput's father has already filed a caveat in the top court, asking it not to pass any order without hearing him in the matter.