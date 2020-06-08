Schools may reopen in August, says HRD Minister: Report

Schools, educational institutes in India are likely to open their doors to students after August 15, according to HRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal's interview with BBC Hindi.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In the interview, the minister said that the results of the pending CBSE exams can be expected by August 15, which means a new academic session is likely to begin soon after that. He said the circumstances to reopen schools and universities would be possible only after August 15.

Over a week ago, Pokhriyal had said that students could attend examinations from their home states and districts, a sigh of relief for those who had traveled back home, vacating boarding schools, and hostels.

The Centre had allowed the states to conduct exams for Class X and XII from May 25 with a few conditions like ensuring social distancing and wearing of masks by teachers and students. All educational institutions were shut since mid-March -- some of them from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown started -- to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The examination for the pending papers for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held between July 1 and 15.

The date sheet of the examination was announced by the CBSE on May 18.

ICSE exams, which were also postponed in view of the nationwide lockdown, have been scheduled from July 1 to 14.

Speaking to BBC Hindi, Pokhriyal also outpointed that the government has taken cognisance of those who do not have internet connections and smartphones and plans to ensure that their curriculum is designed keeping that in mind. Radio and necessary arrangements would be made to ensure they are not deprived of learning

He added that online education seems like the only viable option under these circumstances and that students who were planning to study abroad need not do that as ample opportunities are available within the country.