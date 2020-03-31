Scientists back lockdown, ask government to enhance COVID-19 tests

A group of scientists on Tuesday came out in support of the 21-day lockdown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and recommended enhanced testing, contact-tracing, isolating and quarantining possible carriers.

“While the number of coronavirus afflicted persons in India is still relatively low, based on evidence from other countries, we believe, stringent, early mitigation strategies are key to avoid a full-scale, out-of-control pandemic in the nation – which is a distinct possibility,” the scientists that include Dibyendu Nandi of IISER, Kolkata, Reeteka Sud of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, R Mohan, IISc Bengaluru, Ajit Kembhavi, IUCAA, Pune said.

“We recommend that all essential service providers, including but not limited to doctors, supporting health care personnel such as nurses, police personnel, emergency workers, supply chain personnel and Government officials dealing with the pandemic in their organizations or in the field should be provided with appropriate safety gear,” the scientists said.

They also suggested that the personnel providing essential services should be periodically tested for SARS-CoV-2, even if they are asymptomatic.

The scientists also urged the government to take advantage of resources and expertise available within the scientific community for spreading general social awareness about the disease and caution against dangerous hoaxes and myths that mislead the people.