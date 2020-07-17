Scotch-Brite vows to change ‘gendered’ logo

In a now viral post on LinkedIn, Karthik Srinivasan, a communications strategy specialist, called out Scoth-Brite for its 'gendered' logo.

American conglomerate 3M sells abrasive products under the banner of Scotch-Brite. The brand was launched in India in the 1990s and has a woman with a bindi as its logo. The logo is available on most of its popular products like the scrub, toilet brush, etc.

“Scotch-Brite products are enormously useful and I love the 3M brand. But it does look like this addition is indicative of 3M’s assumptions of who is likely to use the product. The gender marker is clear when you see that the lint roller, which has a man’s coat in the product pack, doesn’t have it,” he pointed out in the post.

Soon, the Head of Marketing of consumer business at 3M India, Atul Mathur, responded to Srinivasan’s post with the promise of letting go of the now memorable logo. He also brought to light one of Scotch-Brite’s older ad campaigns which called for the sharing of household chores.

“I am pleased to inform you that you will see the logo change in a few months down the line,” he said.

Recently, Unilever dropped the word “fair” from it’s line of skin-lightening products, “Fair & Lovely”.