Scrapping of Art 370 to end Pak-sponsored terror: Shah

Describing the Narendra Modi government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 as a move aimed at ending years of Pakistan-sponsored proxy war and terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said it will bring long-lasting peace in the state.

Addressing the 35th Raising Day celebrations of the elite counter-terror force National Security Guards (NSG), he also said this is a "decisive battle" that will help in "completely" eradicating Pakistan-supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising that the Modi government is firm on its policy of "zero tolerance" on terrorism, he said, "I believe that with the abrogation of Article 370 by PM Narendra Modi, we have initiated a decisive battle against years of proxy war and terror acts perpetrated by our neighbour (Pakistan) and this step will ensure long-lasting peace in Kashmir and the region."

"For years, India has been facing terrorism. There would be very few countries across the globe who have waged such a long battle against terrorism. Terrorism is a curse on any modern developed society and is a roadblock for the growth and development," he added.

He said in today's time when unconventional warfare is the rule, the NSG is always prepared and ready to protect the nation.

Commenting that the NSG had impressed the world with its capability to counter any terror attack, he cited the operations at Akshardham temple in Gujarat, the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008 and the Pathankot airbase attack operations, among others. "This inspires confidence in the minds of the citizens that they are in safe hands," he said.

He said the government had in 2016 set up a fifth regional hub of the NSG in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in view of terror threat perception.

"The brave and selfless commandos of the NSG have been equipped with the latest anti-terror capabilities and weapons. Giving importance to human capabilities over weapons, though capabilities like mobility surveillance, counter-drone fire-power of the NSG have been upgraded, yet any weapon cannot match a commando's bravery and patriotism," he said.