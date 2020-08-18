SC's reputation can't be dislodged by tweets: BAI

The Bar Association of India on Tuesday expressed dismay with the Supreme Court's judgment on August 14 holding advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt, saying the top Court's reputation can't be dislodged by two tweets.

A statement issued by BAI's president Lalit Bhasin on behalf of its executive committee stated that trenchant criticism, commentary, satire and humour helped build institutions in a free society.

"At a time that the citizenry is facing huge challenges, the stature of the Supreme Court would stand enhanced by allowing criticism rather than taking umbrage at such remarks," it said.

It further pointed out freedom of speech and the freedom to criticise the working of institutions are imperative for bringing about improvements through democratic means.

The BAI also said it sought to intervene in the Suo Motu criminal contempt against Bhushan arising out of his tweets made in June, but the top court's registry declined to list its application.

The court had on August 14 convicted Bhushan of criminal contempt and fixed August 20 as the date for hearing arguments on quantum of sentence, which may extend up to a maximum six months jail term under the Contempt of Courts Act.