Search operation launched along Jammu-Pathankot highway

Search operation launched along Jammu-Pathankot highway

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 27 2020, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 12:54 ist
PTI/File photo

Security forces on Monday launched a search operation along the Jammu-Pathankot highway and hinterland areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector on intelligence inputs about suspicious movement, officials said.

On Sunday, search operations were carried out along the International border (IB) in Samba district.

"There was an intelligence input (about suspicious movement). Acting on the input, security forces including army and police launched a cordon and search operation along the highway and hinterland areas in Hiranagar sector", a senior police officer told PTI.

He said traffic on the highway was halted and the entire area has been searched.

"Nothing has been found as of now", he said.

Asked about the searches, SSP, Kathua, Shailender Kumar said, "We keep on doing searches."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Highway
International Border

What's Brewing

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

 