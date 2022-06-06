Security tightened for Salman Khan, family after death threat

A day after they received a note of a death threat, the Maharashtra government stepped up the security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father screenwriter Salim Khan.

A strict vigil is being maintained at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, the home of the Khan family.

The threat note was found by Salim Khan during the morning stroll at the Bandra sea face on Sunday.

The note in Hindi stated - “Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moosewala hoga” - a reference to Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi rapper, who was shot dead last month. It also had two initials - GB and LB on it.

An FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the day, officials from the Bandra police station, Crime Branch-CID and VIP Security visited the Bandra house of the celeb family.

According to the latest information, the statements of the father-son duo have been recorded separately.

While GB could mean Goldy Brar, the LB seems like a reference to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the custody of Delhi Police. Brar alias Satwinderjit Singh is based in Canada.

It may be recalled, Bishnoi had planned an attack on Salman Khan during the shooting of Ready in 2011 vis-a-vis the blackbuck poaching case.

Top officials of the Home department and Mumbai Police reviewed the security arrangements of the Khans and stepped up the arrangements.

"We have taken the threat letter seriously, we are probing all angles," Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey said. "As the matter is serious, we have also taken this issue seriously. Our officials are actively investigating the case. No one has been detained till now. It's too early to say if the letter is fake, and also we can't say anything about the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,' he added.