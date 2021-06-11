Sedition case against Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana

The Lakshadweep police reportedly registered a case under sedition charges against actor Aisha Sultana.

According to sources, Kavaratti police registered the case on the basis of a petition filed by BJP Lakshadweep president Abdulkhader Haji citing a remark of Sultana during a TV discussion where she allegedly said that the Centre was using Covid-19 was a bio weapon on the people of Lakshadweep.

A police personnel at Kavaratti police said that the case was registered on Wednesday and charges of sedition (IPC 124A) was invoked.

Sultana, who is now learnt to be in Kochi, might be served a notice soon for recording her statement.

It was during a discussion on a TV channel on June 7 on the ongoing resentment and protest of people of Lakshadweep that Sultana allegedly made the remark.

Sultana later clarified in a social media post that what she meant was not against Union government, but the new 'draconian changes' imposed by Patel.

Various forums like the Lakshadweep Sahitya Pravathaka Sangam had backed Sultana over the issue.

A BJP local leader in Thrissur had also filed a similar petition against Sultana.