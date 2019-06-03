Seers may seek to meet Modi over Ram Temple issue

In a move aimed at upping the ante, the seer community in Ayodhya may seek a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ask for his intervention to ensure construction of the Ram Temple.

At a meeting of the Ram Janambhoomi Trust (RJT) at Ayodhya on Monday, the seers expressed their resentment over what many termed 'inaction' of the BJP government to expedite resolution of the matter.

"How long will Ramlala (the idol of Lord Rama) remain in the tent? What happens if a non-BJP government comes to power in the state? Should we be ready to face the bullets once again?" asked several seers at the meeting.

One of the members of the Trust suggested that a delegation of the seers should meet Modi and ask him how long the Hindu community should wait for Ram Temple construction.

Chief priest of the makeshift Ram Temple Acharya Satyendra Das said that the BJP had included the Ram Temple construction in its poll agenda but had chosen to forget the same after assuming power.

Almost all the participants in the meeting demanded enactment of a law to hand over the disputed land to the seers' community and construct the Ram Temple.

Senior RJT member and former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti said that the Supreme Court appointed a panel to explore the possibility of resolving the issue through negotiations 'lacked' the expertise to do that.

"There is no representation of Hindu seers or Muslim clerics in the panel. It should be scrapped immediately as it will not serve any purpose," Vedanti said.

Another meeting of senior religious leaders would be held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand later this month where the seers could adopt a tough stand on the issue, sources said.