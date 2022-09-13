Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi set to be appointed as Attorney General

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to be appointed the fourteenth Attorney General (A-G) for India.

The term of incumbent A-G K K Venugopal is ending on September 30.

This would be Rohatgi's second stint as A-G, after his first between June 2014 and June 2017. Rohatgi most recently represented Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, challenging the Allahabad High Court order denying him bail. He also represented Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drugs case.

Venugopal, the oldest person to occupy the post, was appointed as the Attorney General for India in July 2017, succeeding senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. He was subsequently reappointed to the post.

The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end in 2020, he had requested the government to relieve him of his responsibilities on account of his advanced age.

However, he later accepted a fresh tenure of one year, as the government was keen on Venugopal's continuance given the high-profile cases he was handling and his vast experience at the Bar.

