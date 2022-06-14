Ahead of Rahul's ED visit, more Cong leaders detained

Senior Congress leaders including MP Manickam Tagore, P L Punia detained

  • Jun 14 2022, 09:56 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Delhi Police on Tuesday detained senior Congress leaders including Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore and P L Punia ahead of Rahul Gandhi's second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

In a video taken by Tagore in a moving bus with other detained leaders, he said, "The police misbehaved with us and we are being taken to an unknown destination. The power of Amit Shah cannot stop us."

More to follow...

