Serum Institute begins phase 2 trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate; 6 people to get first dose today

With the commencement of Phase 2 human trials of the Oxford’s University’s coronavirus vaccine, called ‘Covishield’ in India, Pune-based Serum Institute of India will administer the vaccine on six participants on Wednesday. The vaccine was manufactured on Tuesday at the Institute and the trial was carried out at Bharati Vidhyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune.

Three men and women were screened to be part of the trial. They were to be administered the vaccine only if the RT-PCR and antibody test reports are clear.

“We are enrolling six persons for the trial, and the screening process is underway. Their RT-PCR and antibody tests are being conducted. If the reports are favourable, the vaccine doses will be administered,” said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director of Bharati Vidyapeeth’s medical college and hospital, in a report by The Indian Express.

Covishield has been developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University and is one of the three vaccines approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI). The Serum Institute has tied up with AstraZeneca pharmaceuticals to produce 1 billion doses in the country.

The vaccine can also conduct phase-2 and -3 human trials in the country.

The Clinical Trials Registry-India states that Covishield will be administered in a two-dose format - 0.5 ml dose intramuscularly on Day 1 and Day 29. A placebo will also be given as a two-dose schedule on Day 1 and 29 - 0.5 ml dose intramuscularly.

The randomised-controlled methodology will determine the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine of healthy participants.

The human clinical trials will take place across a few other places including KEM-Pune and PGI-Chandigarh, according to the report.

Phase-2 human trial:

The trial has 1,600 people enrolled, and in phase 2, approximately 100 participants will be enrolled and vaccinated across various sites.

The main reason for this method is to note the vaccine’s safety and the possible side-effects.

The vaccine will be administered to the participants within seven days of enrolment, and this safety cohort will be monitored for a week. After 10 days, phase-3 of the study will begin, where 1,500 participants take part in the trial.