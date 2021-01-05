Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech assure smooth rollout of Covid-19 vaccine

Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd, that has been granted approval for restricted use of Covid-19 vaccine, on Tuesday, assured a smooth rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella, in a joint statement communicated their “combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply” the Covid-19 vaccines for India and globally.

“The most important task for them is saving the lives and livelihoods of people in Indian and across the world. Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest,” the statement said.

Now that the two Covid-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorization) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, in a way that people who need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines, it added.

“Both our Companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our companies continue their Covid-19 vaccines development activities as planned. We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our Covid-19 vaccines,” it said.