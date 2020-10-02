Seven Indians abducted by terrorists in Libya: Claims relative of one kidnapped NRI

Seven Indians have been kidnapped by terrorists in Libya including one Munna Chauhan of Kushinagar district and the kidnappers are demanding 20 thousand dollar ransom from the company in Libya they were working for, Munna’s relative Lallan Prasad told PTI.

Munna Chauhan, a resident of Garhiya Basantpur village under Nebua Naurangia police station limit in Kushinagar district, went in September 2019 to Delhi through a Delhi-based company ND enterprises Travel agency as argon welder. "His Visa was ended on September 13, 2020," Lallan said.

“On September 13 he talked to his family in Kushinagar on phone and he will take flight from Libya for Delhi on September 17 and after that, he didn’t talk to them and the family was not able to contact him on phone. On September 27, I went to Delhi and talked to the travel agency which sent him to Libya, they told me that they are kidnapped by terrorists in Libya.” Lallan said.

“They also told me that the company has agreed to pay the terrorists.”

Lallan filed an online FIR with Delhi’s Prasadpur police station and appealed to the External Affairs Ministry to take safe steps for the release of Munna Chauhan and other six workers.

Munna is the only working member of his family which includes his old mother Chandrawati, wife Sanju, 13 years old daughter Rani, 8 years old son Vishwajeet aka Karan and four years old Sarvesh.

His father Ram Bachan died 10 years ago. “The kidnapping of one a man in Kushinagar in Libya has come into our cognizance. Police are in contact with the family.” SP Kushinagar Vinod Singh said.