Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K

Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K; toll rises to 45

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 16:02 ist

Seven more COVID-19 cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, prompting the administration to further tighten the restrictions on the movement of people.

“#COVID19 Four more cases detected positive in Kasmir. 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases. Contact tracing working on the ground (sic),” J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal, tweeted in the afternoon.

Earlier, in the morning, in another tweet, he said: “No new cases in Kashmir division; in Jammu Division 3 new positive cases.”

With these fresh cases, the total number of patients tested positive for the deadly virus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 45. While two among them died, two have recovered so-far.

A woman from the old city Khanyar area of Srinagar, who became the first case of the COVID-19 disease in Kashmir, has now tested negative for the novel disease.

“The Srinagar woman, who became the first coronavirus case in Kashmir on March 18 tested negative on Sunday at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar,” said a spokesman of SKIMS.

The 67-year-old woman had returned to her home on March 16th after performing Umrah (minor Hajj) in Saudi Arabia.

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people was further tightened on Monday in a bid to contain any further spread of coronavirus.

The police and paramilitary forces have sealed the roads and erected barriers to check the movement of people. The markets across the valley are shut and transport off the roads.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students, who had been put under quarantine by J&K administration, will be allowed to go to their residences from Monday, making the facilities available for other ‘under observation’ individuals.

An official told DH that the decision to allow students to move to their homes and remain under quarantine in homes was taken to facilitate spaces for the growing number of contacts of positive patients requiring quarantine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
coronavirus threat
COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 