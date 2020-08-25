Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi begin preparations for Durga Puja

For the sex workers of Kolkata’s Sonagachi, life has always been a struggle. This year with the Covid-19 pandemic it has become even more difficult for them as their business has almost come to a stand still. They have decided to uphold their struggle to survive during the pandemic and nationwide lockdown with the theme of padlock. The padlock will symbolise the lockdown and the sex workers’ struggle to survive.

At the very entrance of the pandal a giant padlock will greet the visitors. It symbolises the financial hardship and struggle not only of the sex workers during the lockdown but also of people engaged in other professions.

Speaking to DH the Secretary of Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, the largest organization of sex workers in West Bengal Kajol Bose said that this year’s Durga Puja in Sonagachi will represent the sex workers’ determination to survive against all odds.

“ We were able to start this Durga Puja after a prolonged struggle. Why should we discontinue it this year? Financially the odds are stacked against us but the very struggle is the essence of this year’s theme,” said Bose.

The sex workers of Sonagachi were able to scale up their Durga Puja in 2017 by holding it in a full fledged marquee and idol following a Calcutta High Court order. They started their Durga Puja in a small room in 2013.

However, this year they have decided to scale down their Durga Puja due to the financial constraints arising from the nationwide lockdown. With a sharp decrease in budget the idol will be less than five feet in height and the pandal will also be smaller.

The sex workers have also decided not to hold any cultural program due to the pandemic. Social distancing norms will be strictly followed the organizers said.