Sexual act between husband and wife not rape even if by force or against her wish: Chhattisgarh HC

(Warning: Story contains some graphic details, reader discretion advised)

The Chhattisgarh High Court did away with charges of marital rape against a man after it observed that any sexual act between a legally wedded couple does not amount to rape even if the act was against the wishes of the wife, according to a report by Live Law.

"...sexual intercourse or sexual act by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape. In this case, complainant is legally wedded wife of applicant No. 1, therefore, sexual intercourse or any sexual act with her by the applicant No. 1/husband would not constitute an offence of rape, even if it was by force or against her wish," Justice N K Chandravanshi observed.

The court however charged the man under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code after it said that the man initiated unnatural physical relations with the wife.

The husband allegedly attempted unnatural intercourse and relations with her by inserting fingers and radish into her vagina, the report said.

Check out DH's latest videos: