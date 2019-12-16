Shah promises 'grand' Ram Temple within four months

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday promised a grand temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya within the next four months. The BJP chief was addressing an election rally at Pakur in Jharkhand where voting will take place in the fifth and last phase of poll on December 20.

“You gave us (the BJP) 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand. This, in turn, strengthened the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could scrap Article 370 in J-K, give a befitting reply to Pakistan and enact important legislations in the Parliament,” said Shah at the BJP rally.

“Decks have now been cleared for a magnificent temple for Lord Rama at Ayodhya. Let me assure you a massive mandir will come up there within four months,” said the BJP chief, amid loud cheers from his party supporters.

Meanwhile, voting for the fourth and second last phase of elections went off peacefully with 62.46 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise. Voting in five out of 15 Assembly constituencies on Monday took place till 3 pm as they fell in the Red corridor.

The fifth and last phase of election is scheduled for December 20. Counting is slated for December 23. The term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly expires on January 2.