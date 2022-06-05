Shah speaks to Uttarakhand CM after Uttarkashi bus accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge in the state's Uttarkashi district and said local rescue teams are engaged in the rescue operation while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will also reach the spot shortly.
At least 15 people are feared dead in the accident.
"It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into a gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to Chief Minister @pushkardhami on this. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri, officials said.
