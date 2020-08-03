Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Amit Shah for getting admitted to private hospital

Indian National Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not getting himself admitted to a public hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state. Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence,” wrote the Congress leader on Twitter.

The Gandhinagar MP had tested positive for Covid-19 and got himself admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital on Sunday afternoon.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done,” wrote the former BJP President on Twitter.

The last cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday, four days before Shah announced that he had tested positive.

Recently, Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-ups.