Shashi Tharoor to meet Rahul Gandhi amidst confusion over Gehlot's candidature

Amidst the confusion over Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's candidature in Congress president election, Shashi Tharoor, who is also planning to contest, would be meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Palakkad in Kerala on Monday.

Tharoor told reporters that he wished to contest in the Congress president election because of the inner democracy in the party. He also said that he has adequate support for the party.

Tharoor also said that had telephonic conversations with Gandhi as they maintain a good relationship. Hence he would definitely be meeting him at Palakkad. But his main purpose in coming to Palakkad was to take part in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which is now in the district.

He refused to comment on the issues in the Congress in Rajasthan.

Tharoor said that Congress could be the only party which is electing its leader through a democratic process which is being keenly watched. He also said there should be many candidates in the fray and those contesting should have confidence as well.

Incidentally, Tharoor has his family roots in Palakkad. He used to visit his ancestral house at Elavanchery in the district on important occasions.