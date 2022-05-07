Shashi Tharoor's reply to man who was served 'egg water' dosa in 'Chochi' goes viral

The curious incident of ‘anda paani’ dosa being served to a Jain man in Kochi airport has suddenly garnered Twitter's attention.

Mumbai-based Manish Jain was suddenly inundated with corrections after he tweeted on Tuesday that at a restaurant in the aiport lounge at Chochi, his dosa was made using “egg water”. Being a vegetarian when he questioned it the restaurant, he was told “it’s as per standard" and denied sharing the manual

If you are in Chochi Kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named as Earth Lounge. They Simply plays with Religious Belief, Where they use Egg water to bake South India Food such as Dosa. When asked they told its As per Standard. When asked for Manual they denied to share.@CGH_Earth — Manish Jain (@InsureMeForever) May 3, 2022

Manish’s ‘egg water’ dosa Tweet caught the eye of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

In a scathing tweet, correcting Jain's typos, Tharoor wrote him a sarcastic rhyme, asking Manish, who "‘baked’ a huge blunder" to instead stick to "chawal & baingan!”

In “Chochi”, an outraged young vegan

Reacted as if shot with a ray-gun;

Hearing “thanda” as “anda”

He “baked” a huge blunder

Should have stuck to chawal & baingan! https://t.co/Swf2u6rn92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 6, 2022

Some users found the incident funny, while others spewed anger on Jain's inability to tweet accurately about the Southern state and its food.

i) It's Kochi/Cochin. Not Chochi.

ii) Baked Dosa doesn't exist

iii) What is "Egg water"? Cold Water (ठंडा पानी) is used by many while making the dosa batter. You heard it as Egg water (अंडा पानी) and your vegan hysteria made you tweet this stupidity. Grow Up. https://t.co/RSn9HpCkJJ — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 4, 2022

@MetarSpeci @amitmehra @softgrowl @StealthButterf1 I have never been to Chochi - where is it?

I also never had baked Dosa - what is it?

Never heard of egg water. Only yolk & white. How did you find out about egg water? — ThoughtPower (@ThoughtPower1) May 4, 2022

Manish, thanda pani isn’t the same as anda pani. Water is sprinkled on the dosa pan to cool the surface down so that the batter has time to settle and the dosa cooks properly. Why would anyone give you a free egg for the price of a vegetarian dosa? Makes no sense! — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 5, 2022

Didn't know that you would be so offended by a tweet from a person (Jain) who is concerned with his religious beliefs.

And you started involving words 'shot' and 'gun' in your tweet for this small incident.#Hypocrisy #Jain pic.twitter.com/IrbtP3xOxQ — ➳WhiteHawk 🍥 (@WhiteHawk__) May 6, 2022

Preparing to make dosa this morning using the Chochi recipe pic.twitter.com/p2sznzqP5b — JSB (@jahanbakshi) May 6, 2022

Baked dosa with egg water at chochi airport is now a life goal for many. — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) May 5, 2022

Later, the Mumbai man clarified misspelling Kochi and told IndiaToday in a conversation, “I was going to board my flight at that time. I was in a hurry and was boarding the plane and the tweet was sent before I put my phone in flight mode. When I got network, the matter had escalated. Since I was angry and was also in a hurry, I made an error in the spelling of Kochi."

"People made fun of me. I was also trolled because I wrote in my tweet that dosa was baked. But, that’s okay. Many people are also saying that it’s good that I flagged the incident. I just took a stand," he added.