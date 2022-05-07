Tharoor's viral reply to man served 'egg water' dosa

Shashi Tharoor's reply to man who was served 'egg water' dosa in 'Chochi' goes viral

Manish’s ‘egg water’ dosa caught a lot of attention of Twitter users, including active Twitter-user MP Shashi Tharoor

  May 07 2022
  • updated: May 07 2022, 13:32 ist
Shashi Tharoor file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The curious incident of ‘anda paani’ dosa being served to a Jain man in Kochi airport has suddenly garnered Twitter's attention.

Mumbai-based Manish Jain was suddenly inundated with corrections after he tweeted on Tuesday that at a restaurant in the aiport lounge at Chochi, his dosa was made using “egg water”. Being a vegetarian when he questioned it the restaurant, he was told “it’s as per standard" and denied sharing the manual

Manish’s ‘egg water’ dosa Tweet caught the eye of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

In a scathing tweet, correcting Jain's typos, Tharoor wrote him a sarcastic rhyme, asking Manish, who "‘baked’ a huge blunder" to instead stick to "chawal & baingan!”

Some users found the incident funny, while others spewed anger on Jain's inability to tweet accurately about the Southern state and its food.

Later, the Mumbai man clarified misspelling Kochi and told IndiaToday in a conversation, “I was going to board my flight at that time. I was in a hurry and was boarding the plane and the tweet was sent before I put my phone in flight mode. When I got network, the matter had escalated. Since I was angry and was also in a hurry, I made an error in the spelling of Kochi."

"People made fun of me. I was also trolled because I wrote in my tweet that dosa was baked. But, that’s okay. Many people are also saying that it’s good that I flagged the incident. I just took a stand," he added.

