She is like my sister: Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi on woman he 'abused'

Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing society in Noida, on Tuesday said that woman was like her sister. Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP leader, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to "politically decimate" him.

"I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," said Tyagi while being taken from the court on Tuesday. He was to 14-day judicial custody by remand magistrate Pradeep Kushwaha as the local court in Surajpur was closed on occasion of Muharram on Tuesday.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh in a press conference said Tyagi was using MLA sticker on his car which is given to MLAs of Uttar Pradesh. The car also had the symbol of the state government, all being illegally used by him.

The commissioner said five cars belonging to Tyagi and his wife have been impounded. An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 482 (using false property mark), the officials added.

Tyagi had allegedly hurled expletives and assaulted the woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society in Noida Sector 93B last Friday. Tyagi had claimed he was well within his rights to do so.

As videos of the episode went viral on social media and drew condemnation, an FIR was lodged and Tyagi booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).

Later, charges under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 447 (criminal trespass) were also added in the case, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)