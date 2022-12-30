Sheezan and his family were forcing Tunisha to convert, claims mother

Sheezan was forcing Tunisha to convert, claims mother

Tunisha (20) died by suicide in the make-up room of a TV serial set in Naigaon in Vasai in Palghar district on December 24

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 30 2022, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 13:24 ist
Sheezan Khan, her co-actor in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, with whom she had broken up a fortnight ago, was arrested by the Waliv police station. Credit: Instagram/_tunisha.sharma_

A week after young actor-model Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, her mother Vanita Sharma on Friday claimed that Sheezan Khan and his family were forcing her to convert. 

Hours later, Sheezan Khan, her co-actor in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, with whom she had broken up a fortnight ago, was arrested by the Waliv police station.

“Sheezan Khan and her family members were forcing her to convert,” Vanita told reporters outside her Mira Road residence.

“My daughter was a very sensitive girl,” she said.

As a child artist, she had appeared in Hindi TV shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

She has also been part of Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. 

She had also done some ads and appeared in music videos. 

Tunisha hailed from Chandigarh and had started acting at the age of 13. 

