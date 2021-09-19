Side-effects of Covid jab recurring within 20 days that need immediate medical attention

The Centre has released a list of post-vaccination symptoms that may require immediate medical attention. While there are some common side-effects of the Covid vaccine, others might need immediate attention.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shared a graphic on social media that asked people to consult a doctor if certain symptoms occur within 20 days of recieving the vaccine.

Here’s the list of symptoms within 20 days of vaccination that may require immediate attention:

1. Shortness of breath

2. Chest pain

3. Vomiting or persistent abdominal pain

4. Blurred vision or pain in the eyes

5. Severe or persistent headache

6. Weakness in any body part

7. Seizures

8. Pain in limbs or swelling in arms or feet

Check out DH's latest video: