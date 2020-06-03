Sitaram Yechury opposes 'digital divide' in academics

CPI(M) on Wednesday found fault with the push for online classes saying digital methods cannot replace traditional pedagogical teaching in schools and colleges, especially, at a time the "digital divide" is excluding poor and the rural people from academics.

The government to reschedule the academic session so that examinations can be conducted in the normal way and students do not suffer the loss of a year, the party said after a one-day meeting of the Polit Bureau.

Elaborating on the deliberations in the meeting, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government is imposing digital education during the COVID-19 pandemic by pushing examinations, admissions and even entrance tests through digital format when the technology is not universally available for all.

"The poor and rural people are outside the digital technology and they will be deprived. That is going to be disastrous. Unfortunately, the Narendra Modi government is busy with own agenda, which has nothing to do with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic," Yechury said.

Acknowledging that digital methods may be employed so that the academic year is not disrupted during this pandemic and the consequent disruptions, Yechury, however, said the CPI(M) had all along opposed and continues to oppose the replacement of traditional pedagogical teaching in schools and colleges with digital methods.

"Digital education can never be the replacement. Even this must only be utilized only where there is universal access to digital equipment by all students in a concerned area. The CPI(M) opposes any digital divide in education," he said.

Yechury’s comments came against the backdrop of reports from Kerala where a girl died by suicide after she was unable to attend an online class. Kerala has started online classes from June 1.

He said the national lockdown imposed on March 25 came when the academic year was ending and it has disrupted the future of a generation of students.

"Using the lockdown, the central government is seeking to implement its retrograde education policy, unapproved by parliament and imposing digital teaching/learning methods. The digital divide should not be super-imposed on our country’s education system, adversely affecting the future of India," he said.