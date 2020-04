At least six soldiers manning the Line of Control (LoC) got injured in Pakistani firing in Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Sources said that cross-LoC firing took place at a few forward locations in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

"Firing took place in the wee hours of Friday in which six personnel were injured," sources said.

The firing in the area took place for a couple of hours, they added.